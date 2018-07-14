Mother searching for missing son with mental condition last seen in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Lapeer mother is looking for her son, who she says has been missing since July 9.

The mother says her son, 27-year-old Scott Andrews, has a mental condition and "hasn't been on his medications which caused him to walk off in the middle of the night on July 9 from [her] house in Lapeer."

Andrews was last seen walking on M24 in Oxford wearing grey converse, stone pendant necklace and has a teal and black plaid backpack.

He is a white male with a medium build, 5-feet 10-inches, 180 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair and a shaved head. He is likely to be wearing a hat and may have a guitar. Andrews is known for hanging around downtown Lapeer and playing his guitar at various restaurants.

Lapeer County Police and Michigan State Police have been contacted regarding the missing man.

Anyone with information on Andrews' whereabouts should call his family at (810) 656-4752.