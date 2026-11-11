NOVI, Mich. — An Oakland County massage business is at the center of a human trafficking investigation that prosecutors say involved commercial sex acts, multiple properties and the movement of women between locations.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says 54-year-old Minjie Wu and her 28-year-old son, Ruize Wu, are facing multiple felony charges in connection with the investigation.

Watch 7 News Detroit reporter Megan Lee's full report in the video below:

Mother, son charged in alleged human trafficking operation tied to Novi and Commerce massage businesses

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says 54-year-old Minjie Wu and her 28-year-old son, Ruize Wu, are facing multiple felony charges in connection with the investigation.

Investigators allege the two were involved in running a criminal enterprise connected to Novi Natural and Health Massage and Commerce Massage from March 2025 through October 2026.

WXYZ

“The illicit massage businesses are literally carrying out criminal enterprise right before your very eyes. Next to the ice cream shop and the dry cleaners,” McDonald said.

Investigators say women were allegedly transported between the Novi massage business, another massage business in Commerce and two homes in Novi.

A woman who works near the Novi business, whom 7 News Detroit is not identifying because she fears for her safety, said she became suspicious shortly after she began working nearby.

“Within a few weeks, I was like, 'Hey, there’s something going on next door that’s not normal,” she said. “It didn’t take very long to figure out.”

WXYZ

She said the business appeared to operate at all hours.

“Every day. Morning, noon, night, didn’t matter. They were always open,” she said.

During the execution of a warrant, investigators found gold bars, worker passports, jewelry and cash, according to authorities.

Photo taken by someone who works in the plaza

McDonald said the investigation is part of Oakland County’s broader crackdown on illicit massage businesses and human trafficking. She also warned that customers who pay for illegal sex acts could face criminal charges.

“The people going to these businesses and paying for sex acts, that is a crime, and they are not immune from prosecution,” McDonald said.

The allegations have disturbed people who regularly visit the shopping plaza.

WXYZ

“We come in as a family. Kids come here all the time,” said Momoe Yamakawa, who frequents the plaza. “There’s all sorts of spots for kids, so it’s just really disgusting.”

The woman who works nearby said she was relieved after law enforcement moved in and the massage business closed.

“I was relieved because finally it was going to be done with,” she said. “I am much more comfortable knowing it’s closed, and I was worried about the girls that worked there.”

The defendants in the case appeared in court last week and are expected to return to court Nov. 18.