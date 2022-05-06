Watch
News

Actions

Motherhood deferred: US median age for giving birth hits 30

Pregnant woman at home
Storyblocks
Silhouette of pregnant woman in her bedroom
Pregnant woman at home
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 13:58:46-04

(WXYZ) — Over the past three decades, birthrates have declined for women in their 20s and jumped for women in their late 30s and early 40s.

That's according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau released this spring ahead of Mother's Day.

Experts say decisions by women to invest in their education and careers so they can better support their children have contributed to the age shift.

Older motherhood also is taking place in developed countries in Europe and Asia, and it means that U.S. population growth could continue to slow down since the ability to have children tends to decrease with age.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!