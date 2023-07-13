Mothfire Brewing Co. opening new taproom in Ann Arbor on Thursday

Mothfire Brewing Co. said its new taproom will open to the public on Thursday, about three months after plans were first unveiled for the new building.

The new taproom is located at 713 W. Ellsworth in Ann Arbor and has 6,000 square feet of space with seating for 40 people, plus a massive outdoor patio with seating for 70 more people.

The brewery will have 14 beers and three hard seltzer cocktails available, plus non-alcoholic drinks and packaged cans to-go.

They also partnered with Carrozza Pizza, from local chefs Bobby Rosenberger and Kyle Young, to serve up a full menu of snacks and wood-fired pizza to people at the brewery.

“Mothfire’s vision is all about sparking a cultural bonfire to gather the community around art, music and beer. This new space provides us creative freedom to fully extend our wings and share our beer more widely both locally and across the state of Michigan. We couldn’t be more excited for this metamorphosis.” Noah Kaplan, one of the owners, said in a statement earlier this year.

Mothfire will be open six days a week – Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

