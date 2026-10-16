Mothfire, Founders & Bearded Lamb breweries win gold medals at Great American Beer Festival

Several breweries from across Michigan won awards at the Great American Beer Festival earlier this month in Denver.

Over three days, 225 expert judges evaluated more than 7,200 beers and ciders from breweries in 49 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Three breweries in Michigan took home gold awards and three others took home silver.

Below are the winners.



Mothfire Brewing Company's Panda - Gold for Juicy or Hazy Imperial IPA

Founders Brewing Company's Hoppy Mood - Gold for Hop Water

Bearded Lamb Brewing Company's Chugga Chocolate Milk Stout - Gold for Sweet Stout or Cream Ale

Urbanrest Brewing Co.'s Perpetual Fog - Silver for Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale

Redwood Brewing Co.'s Stable Genius - Silver for Saison

Short's Brewing Co.'s Summer Heat - Silver for Specialty Beer

In an email, Mothfire, which is based in Ann Arbor, celebrated the gold medal at their first-ever Great American Beer Festival.

"As first-time attendees and submitters, we weren’t quite sure what to expect, but we were excited to be part of such an incredible gathering of craft brewers. Bringing home GOLD for our Panda Double Hazy IPA was an unexpected and humbling highlight, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the recognition," they said.

The brewery said it's brewing its next batch of Panda to celebrate, and there will be a Panda Party in mid November to celebrate.