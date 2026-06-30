Motor City Brewing Works to open on weekends through the summer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Motor City Brewing Works said it is opening for weekends this summer, after announcing a pause in operations earlier this year.

In a post on social media, the brewery in Midtown said it will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through August.

In January, the longtime brewpub said it was pausing operations because the steam line that powers beer production naturally corroded over time, making on-site brewing impossible.

Watch below: Previous coverage on Motor City Brewing Works pausing operations

Motor City Brewing Works to take a 'pause' at Midtown taproom

The brewery will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a limited food menu starting July 10.