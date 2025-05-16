Motor City Comic Con: Celebrity guests, hours & what you need to know

(WXYZ) — Motor City Comic Con returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi on Friday.
The annual three-day event brings some of the biggest names in entertainment to metro Detroit.
Here's everything you need to know
Show dates and hours
Friday, May 16 - 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 17 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 18 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets
Tickets are available in advance at the Motor City Comic Con website, and some might be available at the door. However, if they're close to selling out, they will make announcements on social media and the website.
Parking
Parking is available at Suburban Collection Showplace for $10. You do get in-and-out privileges throughout the day.
Bag policy
Bags and backpacks are allowed but are subject to a bag check.
Celebrity guests
- Jeremy Renner
- Bill Nye
- Sean Astin
- Laura Prepon
- Malin Akerman
- Garrett Hedlund
- Bradley Whitford
- Bryce Dallas Howard
- Kate Flannery
- Leslie David Baker
- The Hardy Boyz
- Shawn Ashmore
- Temuera Morrison
- Carrie-Anne Moss
- Katelyn Barr
- Chris Barlett
- Jacob Bertrand
- Ahmed Best
- Steve Burns
- Steve Cardenas
- Colleen Clinkenbeard
- Josh Dela Cruz
- The X-Men Experience
- Seth Gabel
- Famke Janssen
- Denis Lawson
- Thomas Lennon
- Xolo Maridueña
- Sam Marin
- Anson Mount
- Donovan Patton
- Robert Picardo
- Christina Ricci
- William Salyers
- Devon Sawa
- Nazeeh Tarsha
- Sam Witwer
- Cedric Yarbrough