Motor City Comic Con: Celebrity guests, hours & what you need to know

(WXYZ) — Motor City Comic Con returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi on Friday.

The annual three-day event brings some of the biggest names in entertainment to metro Detroit.

Here's everything you need to know

Show dates and hours

Friday, May 16 - 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 17 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 18 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are available in advance at the Motor City Comic Con website, and some might be available at the door. However, if they're close to selling out, they will make announcements on social media and the website.

Parking

Parking is available at Suburban Collection Showplace for $10. You do get in-and-out privileges throughout the day.

Bag policy

Bags and backpacks are allowed but are subject to a bag check.

Celebrity guests

