Motor City Comic Con: Here are the stars coming to metro Detroit this weekend

(WXYZ) — Motor City Comic Con is returning to the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi this weekend, bringing celebrities from across the globe to the area with tens of thousands of fans.

The show is open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Here are the celebrities coming to Motor City Comic Con this May.

