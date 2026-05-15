Motor City Comic Con: Here are the stars coming to metro Detroit this weekend

(WXYZ) — Motor City Comic Con is returning to the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi this weekend, bringing celebrities from across the globe to the area with tens of thousands of fans.
The show is open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased online.
Here are the celebrities coming to Motor City Comic Con this May.
- Hayley Atwell
- Johnny Yong Bosch
- John Boyega
- Kit Harington
- Simon Pegg
- Karl Urban
- Patrick Warburton
- Zach Aguilar
- Laz Alonso
- Shawn Ashmore
- Sala Baker
- Selma Blair
- Ian Bohen
- Charlie Cox
- Patrick Duffy
- Jonathan Frakes
- Linda Gray
- Lena Headey
- Tyler Hoechlin
- Kane
- Jerry "The King" Lawler
- Billie Lourd
- Jessica McNamee
- Esai Morales
- Don Most
- Nolan North
- Tyler Posey
- Jim Ross
- Michelle Ruff
- William Shatner
- Stephanie Sheh
- Brent Spiner
- Charlene Tilton
- Jerry Trainor
- Abby Trott
- Bitsie Tulloch
- Anson Williams