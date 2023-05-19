Motor City Comic Con kicks off Friday; here's who's coming, ticket details and more

Tens of thousands of people will gather in Novi this weekend for Motor City Comic Con, giving them a chance to see some of their favorite movie and comic stars up close.
Dates: May 19 - May 21
Hours
Friday – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday adult pass – $30 ($40 at the door)
Saturday adult pass – $40 ($50 at the door)
Sunday adult pass – $35 ($45 at the door)
Weekend adult pass – $85 ($95 at the door)
VIP Fan pass – $249 ($259 at the door)
Friday or Saturday child pass – $10 ($20 at the door)
Sunday child pass – Free
Weekend child pass $20 ($30 at the door)
Celebrity Guests
Timothy Omundson: from Psych and Supernatural
Maggie Lawson: from Psych and Model Behavior
Danny Jacobs: from The Penguins of Madagascar
Will Poulter from We’re The Millers, Detroit, The Maze Runner, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Clark Gregg: from The Avengers, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and The New Adventures of Old Christine.
Steve Cardenas: as Rocky DeSantons, the second Red Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Michael Biehn: from The Terminator, Aliens and The Abyss
Jennifer Blanc: from TV series The Mommies, Friends Til The End and Cool and the Crazy
Edward Furlong: from Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Bryce Papenbrook: voice actor in Funimation and Bang Zoom!
Tony Danza: from Taxi and Who’s the Boss?
Jason Isaacs: from the Harry Potter films and Peter Pan
Carl Weathers: from Rocky and The Mandalorian
David Matranga: voice actor from My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan
Tara Strong: voice actor from Teen Titans, Powerpuff Girls, The Fairly OddParents
Richard Karn: from Home Improvement
Debbe Dunning: from Home Improvement
Laurie Holden: from The Walking Dead, The X-Files, The Shield, Fantastic Four
Zach Aguilar: from Demon Slayer and Fire Emblem
Christopher Lloyd: from Back To The Future
James Arnold Taylor, Matt Lanter, and Ashley Eckstein: voice stars of Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Catherine Tate: from Doctor Who and The Office
Tara Platt: voice star from Naruto and Fire Emblem
Yuri Lowenthal: voice star from Naruto and Ben 10
Mick Foley: WWE Champion and WWE Hall of Famer
William Daniels: from St. Elsewhere, Boy Meets World and voice of Kitt in Knight Rider
Bonnie Daniels: from St. Elsewhere and Little House on the Prairie
Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner: from Star Trek: The Next Generation
Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn: stars from Guardians of the Galaxy
Charles Martinet: voice of Nintendo games characters, Mario & Friends and more.
Mark Sheppard: from Supernatural, Battle Star Galactica and Doctor Who
Stephen Amell, David Ramsey and Emily Bett Rickards: stars of Arrow
Comic Guests
Darryl McDaniels: rapper and founding member of Run DMC
TJ Sterling: artist and writer from Grand Rapids, MI and comic book creator of Okemus and RAE
Kayden Phoenix: comic book creator of A La Brava and from The Majestics
Bob Camp: Animator, writer, cartoonist, and storyboard artist on The Ren & Stimpy Show.
Chrissie Zullo: Comic book artist known for Cinderella: From Fabletown with Love.
Christopher Uminga: artist who blends together creepy and cute who worked with DC, Warner Bros, Lucasfilms, Disney and many others.
John Giang: concept artist and illustrator for Iron Man films, Transformers films, Avengers, Pacific Rim, TMNT, Lego, Hasbro and many others.
David Angela Roman: comic creator of Rick and Morty
Kayden Phoenix: comic book creator of A La Brava and from The Majestics
Cory Hamscher: comic book creator known for X-Men, GI Joe, Spiderman
Sara Richard: comic book creator known for My Little Pony and The Dead Handbook
Andy Lanning: comic book creator known for Guardians of the Galaxy and Nova
Peter Tomasi: comic book creator known for Batman Detective Comics
Anthony Piper: comic guests known for X-Men, Trill League, and Guardians of the Galaxy
Dave Aikins: Detroit native, illustrator who has worked with Nickelodeon, Hasbro and many more.
Jamie Tyndall: comic book artist who has worked on movies such as Deadpool, X-Men and Logan. Andy Bennett: digital media designer PBS, Lifetime, Dreamworks, Bravo, Universal and more.
Terry Kavanagh: was a Marvel Comics editor and worked on Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Chuck Brown: co-creator of The Punisher and Black Panther, Rotten Apple and BITTER ROOT
Andy MacDonald: comic book artist in Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Machine Man
Amy Chu: comic book writer known for Deadpool, Poison Ivy: Cycle of Life and Death, and Red Sonja
The Mino Brothers: Jake, Kevin, and Matt Minor artists and writers of comics, sketch cards, and more
Anthony Marques: President and Owner of the Kubert School
Jeff Dekal: graffiti artist who does comic work for Marvel, DC, BOOM!
Troy Little: cartoonist known for his work in Chiaroscuro
Simon Bisley: comic book artist known for his 1990s work on ABC Warriors, Lobo, and Slaine
David Crownson: comic artist, CEO of Kingwood Comics known for Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer
Donny Cates: comic artist known for Venom, Thanos, Thor and Hulk
Ryan Stegman: comic book artist known for Vanish, Venom, Absolute Carnage and Superior Spider-man
Michael Dipascale: cover artist for Zenescope, Coffin Comics, and BOOM!Studios
Tana Ford: comic book artist for Silk, The Amazing Spider-Man, Black Panther Guardians of the Galaxy
Camron Johnson: is an artist whose work has been featured in Spider-man, Star Wars, and Middle-earth
Alitha Martinez: pencil and inker known for Black Panther: World of Wakanda and Nubia
Jarrett Melendez: comic book writer known for Chef’s Kiss
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.