Motor City Comic Con, Thomas the Tank Engine among Detroit events this weekend

7 things to do in the D this weekend
Posted at 10:34 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 22:34:27-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — From Thomas the Tank Engine to Motor City Comic Con and Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bolton, there is something to do for all ages in metro Detroit this weekend.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

Friday

Saturday

  • Day Out With Thomas the Tank Engine
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles
    • 4:10 p.m.
    • Comerica Park
    • Tickets: mlb.com
  • X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
  • Detroit City FC men vs Loudoun United FC

Sunday

  • Eastern Market Flower Day 2022
  • Day Out With Thomas the Tank Engine
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles
    • 1:40 p.m.
    • Comerica Park
    • Tickets: mlb.com
  • Michael Bolton

