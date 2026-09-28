Motor City Half-Marathon coming to Detroit in April 2027 from Free Press Marathon organizers

Detroit Free Press Marathon organizers announced a new half marathon running through the city in the spring.

According to organizers, the inaugural Motor City Half, presented by MSU Federal Credit Union, will take place April 25, 2027.

The new race comes amid a rise in popularity in the Free Press races, which have sold out quickly over the past few years.

According to organizers, the new 13.1-mile course will run through Detroit, "featuring neighborhoods and streets never before included on our fall race routes."

The race will start and finish at the newly-renovated Chandler Park Field House on the city's east side. The field will be limited to 6,000 runners for its inaugural year.

Registration will open at the Free Press Marathon Health & Fitness Expo on Oct. 16-17.

“This is more than adding another race to the calendar, it’s creating a new way for people to experience Detroit,” said Aaron Velthoven, race director and vice president. “We’ve spent nearly five decades building a running tradition in this city, and now we’re taking that tradition into the spring. The Motor City Half will give runners a fresh course, a different season and an entirely different experience of Detroit.”

