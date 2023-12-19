Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara to be lit during celebration on Dec. 26

The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara will be lit up once again on Tuesday, Dec. 26, according to the City of Detroit.

Kwanzaa is celebrated Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 and honors the communities, culture and heritage of African Americans.

As part of the celebration, the Kinara's candles will be lit every day until the full Kinara is lit, representing the acknowledgment and activation of all principles for the coming year.

The program will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Cadillac Square in a heated tent, where everyone is welcome to begin the celebrations. It will include African drummers, dancers and a special tribute to the late Queen Mother Reverend JoAnn Watson

Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson worked with city leaders to get the Kinara built, and it's the tallest Kinara of its kind in the world at more than 30 feet.

“I am proud to once again be a part of this special event to honor Kwanzaa,” Benson said in a statement. “The kinara is a special community and cultural symbol that represents the seven principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. These principles are shown every day by Detroiters of every walk of life, so it is appropriate that we have the kinara set up in the center of downtown for all to witness and enjoy.”

The Kinara will live during the holiday in the Southwest Garden of Campus Martius Park, and each candle will be lit at dawn.