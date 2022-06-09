Motor City Pride, Detroit Riverfront Run among events this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Downtown Detroit will be full of entertainment from Motor City Pride to the Riverfront Run.
The popular TV show "The Masked Singer" is coming to Fox Theatre.
Here's a list of seven things to do in metro Detroit this weekend:
Friday
- Schools Out Bash
- 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- DeBuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
- Online tickets only: debucks.ticketspice.com
- Friday Beach Party
- 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Campus Martius Park
- More information: downtowndetroit.org
- Mean Girls
- 8 p.m.
- Fisher Theatre
- Tickets: broadwayindetroit.com
- The Masked Singer National Tour 2022
- 8 p.m.
- Fox Theatre
- Tickets: 313presents.com
Saturday
- Detroit Riverfront Run
- Race day registration at 7:30 a.m.
- Cullen Plaza
- Online registration: detroitriverfront.org
- Schools Out Bash
- Noon to 7 p.m.
- DeBuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
- Online tickets only: debucks.ticketspice.com
- Motor City Pride Festival
- 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Hart Plaza
- Admission: $5; free for kids 12 and under; motorcitypride.org
- 70’s Soul Jam
- 7:30 p.m.
- Fox Theatre
- Tickets: 313presents.com
- Mean Girls
- 8 p.m.
- Fisher Theatre
- Tickets: broadwayindetroit.com
Sunday
- Motor City Pride Festival
- Parade at noon; festival 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Hart Plaza
- Admission: $5; free for kids 12 and under; motorcitypride.org
- Mean Girls
- 7:30 p.m.
- Fisher Theatre
- Tickets: broadwayindetroit.com