Motor City Pride, Detroit Riverfront Run among events this weekend

7 things to do in the D this weekend
David N. Goodman/AP
Members of the Detroit Party Marching Band perform on Sunday, June 8, 2014, during the 43rd Annual Motor City Festival and Parade in Detroit. The event took place on Hart Plaza along the Detroit River. (AP Photo/David N. Goodman)
Posted at 11:45 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 23:45:57-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Downtown Detroit will be full of entertainment from Motor City Pride to the Riverfront Run.

The popular TV show "The Masked Singer" is coming to Fox Theatre.

Here's a list of seven things to do in metro Detroit this weekend:

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

  • Motor City Pride Festival
    • Parade at noon; festival 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Hart Plaza
    • Admission: $5; free for kids 12 and under; motorcitypride.org
  • Mean Girls
