Motor City Pride Festival returns this weekend. Here's what to know

(WXYZ) — The annual Motor City Pride Festival returns to Downtown Detroit and Hart Plaza this weekend, ready to welcome thousands.

The event traces its roots back to June 1972, according to the website, when the first march was held in Downtown Detroit to protest homophobic laws.

This year's event spans two days once again with a festival on both Friday and Saturday, and the parade taking place on Sunday afternoon.

Here's what you need to know

Entrance, hours and cover

There is only one entrance to the festival this year. It will be off Jefferson Ave. near the UAW building.

The festival will be open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday with the festival entrance closing at 8 p.m. It's open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday with the entrance closing at 6 p.m.

It costs $5 to enter the festival, but there is no charge for kids 12 and under.

Food and beverage

There will be 15 food vendors and food trucks selling a variety of foods. They will also have soft drinks and water available for purchase.

Entertainment

There will be four stages of entertainment throughout the weekend with performances spanning all afternoon and into the evening. You can check out the entire entertainment schedule here.

Parade

The Pride Parade is Sunday at 12 p.m. and starts at Griswold St. and Fort St. in Downtown Detroit. It will march down Griswold St. to Jefferson, turn right, and then make a u-turn at Jefferson before ending at the Pride Festival entrance.

Prohibited items

Guests will have to go through security before entering pride. Organizers recommend leaving backpacks at home, and if you need one, to bring a small or clear bag.

Prohibited items include:



Weapons of any kind

Umbrellas larger than a golf umbrella

Beverages, including bottles of water

Coolers and hydration packs

Bicycles, skateboards and inline skates

Drones or remote controlled aircraft

Flyers, samples, giveaways or promo items

Air horns

Laser pointers

Poles

Festival map