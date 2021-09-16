Motor City Pride festival returns to Hart Plaza this weekend

(WXYZ) — Motor City Pride, the largest LGBT pride festival in the state, is returning to downtown Detroit this weekend.

The event will feature a march, more than 100 vendors selling merchandise, a family area that includes games and four stages of entertainment.

The march kicks off Sunday at 12 p.m. at Griswold and Fort St. and continues down Griswold and around Jefferson to Hart Plaza.

It's happening at Hart Plaza on Sept. 18 and 19, with hours from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

"The Motor City Pride is an opportunity for individuals to come out and demonstrate their support for the LGBTQ individuals," said Dave Wait, Festival Chair. "This is a fun and friendly event hosted by a diverse crowd of activists who stand for equality in our state."

For more information, go to www.motorcitypride.org