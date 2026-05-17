Motorcyclist dead after crashing into SUV in Bedford Township

BEDFORD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A motorcyclist is dead after police say he crashed into the driver of an SUV in Bedford Township on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. at Secor Road and St. Anthony Road.

Investigators say that the driver of an SUV, 68, entered the intersection from Secor Road. We're told that when he tried to turn west on St. Anthony, his vehicle was struck by the driver of an off-road motorcycle. The driver of the motorcyclist, 48-year-old Temperance resident Clayton Devol, was thrown from the motorcycle before it caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities tell us that Devol was not wearing a helmet, the motorcycle did not have a headlight, and it was not authorized for roadway use. We're also told that alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash and was released on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Lieutenant Brian Quinn and Deputy Sheriffs Cody Carena and Hunter Chirillo of the Traffic Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7548. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-speakup or can be submitted on their website.