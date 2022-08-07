Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash on WB I-94 near I-96

Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to westbound I-94 near I-96 Sunday morning for reports of a motorcycle crash.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. this morning, Police say, a 36-year-old male from Brownstown Township, was ejected from his motorcycle after hitting the left rear of a vehicle while on westbound I-94 near I-96.

After the motorcyclist was ejected, he was struck by other vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle initially struck by the motorcycle is cooperating with police.

Alcohol or other substances do not appear to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.