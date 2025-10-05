Motorcyclist dies in Livingston Co. crash, alcohol considered factor by investigators

OCEOLA TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by the driver of a car on Saturday evening, with investigators saying that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

We're told the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Highland Road and Hickory Hills Blvd in Oceola Township.

Authorities say that the driver of a Ford Expedition turned in front of the driver of a Honda CMX300 motorcycle heading west. The driver of that motorcycle, a 20-year-old Rochester Hills reisdent, was ejected in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Expedition, a 39-year-old woman from Howell, was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt. Investigators say that alcohol is considered a factor in the crash, with the speed of the Ford Expedition also being investigated.

The roadway was closed for three hours for the investigation and clean-up.