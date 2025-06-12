I-75 reopens in Detroit after deadly crash involving motorcyclist overnight

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday morning after being rear-ended by another driver. The crash shut down multiple parts of I-75 in Detroit but the highway has since reopened.

Michigan State Police say the motorcyclist was heading northbound on the freeway near Grand River when the crash happened. We're told a Chevy Trailblazer rear-ended the motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to lose control and crash.

Officials say the individual on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

MSP investigated the crash for hours early this morning, closing several roads, but they have since reopened.