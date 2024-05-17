Motorcyclist killed in Commerce Township crash

COMMERCE TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Saginaw man on a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a car Thursday afternoon.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office tells us this happened yesterday (May 16), with officers responding to the incident on Sleeth Road at Marcello Drive in Commerce Township around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities say the motorcyclist, a 57-year-old Saginaw man, was heading west on Sleeth Rd. when he was struck by a woman in a Ford Edge heading eastbound, when she made a left turn onto Marcello Dr.

The motorcyclist, who police say was not wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The driver of the car, a 60-year-old Farmington Hills woman, was wearing a seat belt and was treated at the scene.