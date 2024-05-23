Motorcyclist killed in crash in Warren that closed 12 Mile

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A motorcyclist died following a crash that shut down a portion of 12 Mile in Warren early Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. this morning with police dispatched to 12 Mile Road and Imperial Drive. Witnesses of the crash said that bystanders were performing CPR on someone involved in the crash.

Investigators say that a man on a motorcycle was heading westbound on 12 mile road, with witnesses saying he was traveling at a high speed and weaving in and out of traffic before crashing into a Chevy pickup truck.

Authorities say the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries from the crash and later died at a nearby hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured and is cooperating with police. They say that drugs and alcohol are not a factor for the truck driver, but have not ruled that out for the motorcyclist, pending an autopsy.

Police say that 12 Mile Road is expected to be closed for several hours Thursday morning to investigate the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid 12 Mile Road, between Hoover and Imperial, for the time being.