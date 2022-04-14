Motown MIC, a hypnotist and 90s bar crawl coming to metro Detroit this weekend

Watch
Motown Museum launches singing competition in Detroit
<p>The Motown Museum is the No. 3 thing to do in Detroit, according to TripAdivsor.</p>
Posted at 11:04 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 23:06:14-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Music, hypnosis and performances from spoken word artists are some of the things coming to metro Detroit this weekend.

If you're interested in a throwback, a 90s bar crawl is also on the way.

We've compiled a list of seven events happening in the Detroit area this weekend.

Friday

  • Gun & Knife Show
    • Noon to 5 p.m.
    • Suburban Collection Showplace
    • Admission information: migunshow.com
  • Motown MIC: The Spoken Word competition
  • Hypnotist Rich Guzzi

Saturday

  • Gun & Knife Show
    • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Suburban Collection Showplace
    • Admission information: migunshow.com
  • Hypnotist Rich Guzzi
  • The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute
  • Boozin' Through The 90s Bar Crawl

Sunday

  • Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers
    • 1 p.m.
    • Little Caesars Arena
    • Tickets: nhl.com
  • PuppetArt - Kolobok

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

