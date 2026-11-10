Motown Museum reopening for public tours this December amid expansion

After months of work, the Motown Museum will officially reopen for public tours in December at historic Hitsville U.S.A.

Tours have been on pause since January, and the reopening of public tours is a critical step to welcome back visitors to the museum.

Construction is still ongoing across the campus for the expansion, and preservation efforts for the iconic Detroit museum.

Watch below: More on the expansion at the Motown Museum

Motown Museum announces $50 million expansion

“There is nothing quite like seeing guests step through the doors of Hitsville U.S.A., and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them back,” Motown Museum Chairwom and CEO Robin Terry said in a statement. “Every detail of our renovation has been guided by a deep responsibility to preserve the authenticity and spirit of this extraordinary place for generations to come. As we welcome visitors back to Hitsville and look ahead to the opening of the Motown Experience in 2027, we have an incredible opportunity to share the Motown story on a scale worthy of its global impact, while ensuring that the little house where it all began, Hitsville U.S.A., remains the heart and soul of it all.”

Tours will feature new stories and guest experiences throughout the site, including the reveal of Hello Detroit, a permanent second-floor gallery that explores the unique elements of Detroit that helped Motown emerge.

The Motown Museum's $75 million expansion will add more than 50,000 square feet and the Motown Experience, featuring dynamic and interactive exhibits, state-of-the-art theater, archival storytelling and more.