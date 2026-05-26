Motown Museum unveils animated fly-through video showing massive expansion

The Motown Museum revealed an animated fly-through on Tuesday of the massive expansion, giving people their first look at what it will look like.

The expansion is called the "Motown Experience" and features an interactive space that's nearly 50,000 square feet. It will feature interactive exhibits, a theatre, a cafe, retail experiences and more.

The $75 million project is expected to open in the summer of 2027, after originally being announced in 2016.

“This first look inside the Motown Experience expansion marks a major milestone in bringing this vision to life — giving visitors around the world an animated glimpse at the movement, energy and emotion that will define this next chapter of Motown Museum,” Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry said in a statement. “As construction moves forward, this preview reflects the incredible support and shared vision of our donors, supporters, and believers in Motown’s enduring legacy — bringing this project to life in a way that will inspire future generations through the spirit and impact of Motown.”

See the fly-through video below