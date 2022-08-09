Mott Children's Hospital opens $1.5 million music studio for hospitalized patients

(WXYZ) — On August 3, Mott Children's Hospital opened a $1.5 million music studio for kids and teens staying within its facility.

Music Therapy grand opening

The 1,250 square foot space will provide children the opportunity to express themselves through music.

“Music is a powerful way to offer children and teens comfort and connection and help them cope through their hospitalization and treatment,” Luanne Thomas Ewald, the chief operating officer at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital said.

Music therapy space

The hospitalized patients will be able to record and share music, take music therapy classes, learn about music production, and more.

With the new space, the hospital says it can nearly triple its music therapy services.

"Research suggests that music therapy can alleviate pain, help ease anxiety and depression, assist in fine and gross motor skill development, increase oxygen saturation levels, create new neuro-pathways, and so much more,” Barb Young founder of the Forever Young Foundation said.

