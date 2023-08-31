Move aside, orange barrels! MDOT minimizing traffic restrictions to help with Labor Day travel

(WXYZ) — Move aside, orange barrels. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that the Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving orange barrels to the side of the road and removing lane restrictions on certain projects statewide to help with the flow of traffic and increase safety during Labor Day weekend.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Friday and running through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, lane restrictions will be removed for 93 out of 166 projects statewide.

"Labor Day weekend is a time to soak up the last few days of our Pure Michigan summer sunshine," said Governor Whitmer in a news release. "To ensure Michiganders can get to their destinations safely and on time, we’re moving construction barrels and lifting traffic restrictions wherever we can. But next Tuesday, you better believe that we will be right back to fixing the damn roads."

Work zones that will remain active in metro Detroit:

Macomb County

I-94 has the westbound ramp from westbound 23 Mile Road closed.

I-696 westbound service drive has one lane open at Bunert Road.

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two southbound lanes open between 9 Mile and 8 Mile roads.

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two lanes open in each direction between 14 Mile and Wellington Crest roads.

M-19 has the ramp to westbound I-94 closed.

Oakland County

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between M-15 and the Oakland/Genesee county line.

I-96 has two lanes open between Kent Lake Road and I-275, with ramp closures.

I-696 has two lanes open between I-275 and Lahser Road, with ramp closures.

M-1 (Woodward Avenue) will have two lanes open between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and I-696.

M-1 (Woodward Avenue) has the northbound right lane closed from Sylvan Avenue to Main Street.

Wayne County

For a full list of work zones that will remain active throughout the weekend in the state, click here.