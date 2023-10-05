Move For Hunger breaks Guinness World Records™ title by providing 500,000 meals

DETROIT (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization that fights hunger and food waste, will attempt to break the Guinness World Record™ title for the Most Cereal Boxes Toppled in a Domino Fashion with Topple Hunger on October 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET. The Topple Hunger event aims to shatter the current record of 6,391 cereal boxes by more than double – toppling 15,000 boxes at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

The endeavor is not just about breaking a record. It also seeks to raise awareness about significant food insecurity and food waste in the US where 34 million Americans don't know where their next meal is coming from.

To help make this challenge possible, WK Kellogg Co. & Kroger are donating the boxes of cereal, and the United Dairy Industry of Michigan will be generously donating a gallon of milk for every cereal box donated.

Hellmann's, Lineage Foundation for Good, University Moving & Storage, and the Detroit Pistons have also joined as sponsors and are committed to a world without hunger or food waste. Move For Hunger is asking the public to join in and make a $5 donation to sponsor a cereal box and help break the record. All donations will be matched up to $75,000 by the event's generous sponsors. Visit http://topplehunger.com to sponsor a box and make a donation.

"We are excited to partner with these amazing sponsors to attempt to break a Guinness World Record," said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder at Move For Hunger. "This challenge is a great way to raise awareness about hunger and food waste, and to help us provide much-needed food assistance to those in need."

"At WK Kellogg Co, we are committed to helping families, kids and communities be healthier and happier, together and we are passionate about doing our part to make nutritious foods easily accessible, while creating social connectivity and respecting natural resources," said Sarah Ludmer, WK Kellogg Co's Chief Wellbeing and Sustainable Business Officer. "We are thrilled to be a part of such a monumental event that supports our long-held beliefs and our continued vision for the future."

This event will support Move For Hunger by providing 500,000 meals to communities in need. A national non-profit organization, Move For Hunger mobilizes transportation networks to deliver surplus food to local food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada. After the event ends, the food will be delivered to local Michigan food banks.

"We look forward to hosting this unique challenge at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center designed to fight issues around hunger and support local Michigan food banks," Erika Swilley, Vice President of Community & Social Responsibility for the Detroit Pistons said. "Though we're excited about the opportunity to break the Guinness World Record, more importantly, we hope this challenge serves to break barriers around food insecurity in our community."

"We're immensely grateful to be part of this incredible event dedicated to combating food insecurity," said Cam Barrett, Corporate Affairs Manager for the Kroger Co. of Michigan. "As we join forces to break the Guinness World Records title for cereal box dominoes, we're reminded that it's not just about the boxes, but the collective strength and determination to topple hunger in our communities. With all 15,000 boxes set for donation to local food banks, we're making a resounding statement – that together, we can help create communities where no one goes to bed hungry."

To learn more about the challenge visit http://topplehunger.org/. Make a donation today to help families in need.