Movement 2026: Everything you need to know about Detroit's music festival

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Memorial Day weekend is nearly here, and that means the return of Detroit's most famous electronic music festival – Movement.
Here's everything you need to know about the festival.
When is it and what are the hours?
Movement runs Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25. It's held rain or shine, and the hours are:
- Saturday, May 23 - 2 p.m. to midnight
- Sunday, May 24 - 2 p.m. to midnight
- Monday, May 25 - 2 p.m. to midnight
Who's performing and how many stages?
There are more than 115 acts performing across six stages during the three days of Movement. International headliners include Sara Landry, Carl Cox and Dom Dolla.
Landry will perform a t10:30 p.m. on Saturday; Cox at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday; and Dom Dolla at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
You can see the full schedule here or the full lineup below
How to get tickets
Tickets are available for either one day or all three days, with either general admission options or VIP options available. You can learn more here.
Movement Opening Party and official afterparties
Everyone knows Movement doesn't actually end when the gates close. There will be two official opening parties on Friday, May 22. One will be at Lincoln Factory at 9 p.m. on Friday while the other will be at Spot Lite.
Other Movement afterparties include:
- Saturday, May 23 at 11 p.m. at The Magic Stick
- Saturday, May 23 a 11 p.m. at TV Lounge
- Saturday, May 23 at 11 p.m. at Russell Industrial Center
- Saturday, May 23 at 11 p.m. at Lincoln Factory
- Saturday, May 23 at 11 p.m. at Spot Lite
- Sunday, May 24 at 11 p.m. at The Magic Stick
- Sunday, May 24 at 11 p.m. at Russell Industrial Center
- Sunday, May 24 at 11 p.m. at Spot Lite
- Monday, May 25 at 11 p.m. at The Magic Stick
- Monday, May 25 at 11 p.m. at Russell Industrial Center
- Monday, May 25 at 10 p.m. at Spot Lite
You can also find a variety of unofficial afterparties across the city.
Where to park
Parking is available throughout the City of Detroit, but people can also take the QLine into Downtown Detroit to get to Movement, or ride the Detroit People Mover.
Is the festival all ages?
Movement is open to anyone and kids 12 and under enjoy free admission when accompanied by a parent.
What is and isn't allowed?
The following items are *ALLOWED* at Movement, but subject to search upon entrance:
- Small bags, single-compartment backpacks, plush backpacks, purses (maximum 12″x12″)
- Earplugs
- Fanny packs
- Gum (must be sealed upon entry)
- E-cigs/vapes (no E-liquid or E-juice of any kind will be allowed)
- Baby strollers
- Breast pumps
- Binoculars
- Blankets, sheets, towels
- Cameras (no detachable lenses) – must be without equipment attachments such as camera stands, selfie sticks, tripods, and monopods
- Empty CamelBak-type hydration packs and water bottles, and plastic or aluminum water bottles
- Rain ponchos / umbrella (hand-held ONLY and no bigger than 42 in. when open)
- Flags/banners or handmade signs (no corporate/company-branded materials, no hard flagpoles)
- Hula hoops
- Personal misting fan with bottle no larger than 1.5L (must be empty upon entering the event).
- Sunscreen lotion
The following items are *PROHIBITED* at Movement:
- Aerosol containers, including sunscreen and personal beauty products
- Any and all professional audio recording equipment
- Shoulder-mounted video cameras
- Cameras with detachable lenses, camera stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks (selfie sticks) or other commercial equipment
- Drones or any other remote flying device
- Laser pointers
- Coolers of any kind (exceptions may be made for medical use)
- Framed backpacks
- Glass and metal containers of any kind, except for aluminum water bottles
- Illegal and illicit substances of any kind
- Outside food or beverage (including alcohol)
- Large purses, bags or backpacks (over 12″×12″)
- Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles (with the exception of disability-related items)
- Pets (except documented service animals)
- Professional radios or walkie-talkies
- Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed
- No solicitation and/or promotional materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.
- Weapons or explosives of any kind
- Fireworks
- Bicycles inside festival grounds.