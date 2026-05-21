Movement 2026: Everything you need to know about Detroit's music festival

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Memorial Day weekend is nearly here, and that means the return of Detroit's most famous electronic music festival – Movement.

Here's everything you need to know about the festival.

When is it and what are the hours?

Movement runs Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25. It's held rain or shine, and the hours are:



Saturday, May 23 - 2 p.m. to midnight

Sunday, May 24 - 2 p.m. to midnight

Monday, May 25 - 2 p.m. to midnight

Who's performing and how many stages?

There are more than 115 acts performing across six stages during the three days of Movement. International headliners include Sara Landry, Carl Cox and Dom Dolla.

Landry will perform a t10:30 p.m. on Saturday; Cox at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday; and Dom Dolla at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

You can see the full schedule here or the full lineup below

How to get tickets

Tickets are available for either one day or all three days, with either general admission options or VIP options available. You can learn more here.

Movement Opening Party and official afterparties

Everyone knows Movement doesn't actually end when the gates close. There will be two official opening parties on Friday, May 22. One will be at Lincoln Factory at 9 p.m. on Friday while the other will be at Spot Lite.

Other Movement afterparties include:



You can also find a variety of unofficial afterparties across the city.

Where to park

Parking is available throughout the City of Detroit, but people can also take the QLine into Downtown Detroit to get to Movement, or ride the Detroit People Mover.

Is the festival all ages?

Movement is open to anyone and kids 12 and under enjoy free admission when accompanied by a parent.

What is and isn't allowed?

The following items are *ALLOWED* at Movement, but subject to search upon entrance:



Small bags, single-compartment backpacks, plush backpacks, purses (maximum 12″x12″)

Earplugs

Fanny packs

Gum (must be sealed upon entry)

E-cigs/vapes (no E-liquid or E-juice of any kind will be allowed)

Baby strollers

Breast pumps

Binoculars

Blankets, sheets, towels

Cameras (no detachable lenses) – must be without equipment attachments such as camera stands, selfie sticks, tripods, and monopods

Empty CamelBak-type hydration packs and water bottles, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

Rain ponchos / umbrella (hand-held ONLY and no bigger than 42 in. when open)

Flags/banners or handmade signs (no corporate/company-branded materials, no hard flagpoles)

Hula hoops

Personal misting fan with bottle no larger than 1.5L (must be empty upon entering the event).

Sunscreen lotion

The following items are *PROHIBITED* at Movement:



Aerosol containers, including sunscreen and personal beauty products

Any and all professional audio recording equipment

Shoulder-mounted video cameras

Cameras with detachable lenses, camera stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks (selfie sticks) or other commercial equipment

Drones or any other remote flying device

Laser pointers

Coolers of any kind (exceptions may be made for medical use)

Framed backpacks

Glass and metal containers of any kind, except for aluminum water bottles

Illegal and illicit substances of any kind

Outside food or beverage (including alcohol)

Large purses, bags or backpacks (over 12″×12″)

Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles (with the exception of disability-related items)

Pets (except documented service animals)

Professional radios or walkie-talkies

Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed

No solicitation and/or promotional materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

Weapons or explosives of any kind

Fireworks

Bicycles inside festival grounds.

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