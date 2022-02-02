Movement Detroit returns to Hart Plaza Memorial Day weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Movement Detroit has announced its headliners for the electronic Memorial Day weekend festival. Electronic music legends Richie Hawtin, Jeff Mills, and Adam Beyer will be creating an authentic music experience this year in Hart Plaza.

The festival is returning as a three-day festival for the first time since 2019.

Detroit native Jeff Mills will be celebrating 30 years of his label, Axis Records, with a special performance, according to Movement's press release. “Of all the places I’ve traveled to and audiences I’ve played music for, Detroit is still the city that remains the barometer of advanced creative knowledge and technique,” says Mills. "The city taught me to never fear what lies beyond but embrace it as a means to advance the music art form. I look forward to Movement 2022 - returning back to the city and to the people that taught me and the World everything.”

Other artists performing at Movement Music Festival include Seth Troxler, Nina Kraviz, Goldie, Anna, The Blessed Madonna, and many more. Movement's official website will have the full lineup on the web and social sometime in the next couple of months.

Tickets for the three-day festival are on sale now at www.movement.us.

