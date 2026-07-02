Movie Nights at Ralph Wilson Park begin July 8 along the Detroit Riverfront

(WXYZ) — If you want to catch a movie along the Detroit Riverfront, you can do it this summer at the new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting the six-week movie series at the DTE Foundation Summit inside the park.

It all kicks off on July 8, with people being able to arrive at 6 p.m. before the movie starts at 7 p.m.

People can bring blankets and snacks, and there will be food on-site available for purchase.

Parking is available along Jefferson Ave., Rosa Parks, Cabacier, and in the nearby Bagley Mobility Hub and Assembly garages.

The full schedule is below



July 8 - Hoppers

July 15- Jaws (1975)

July 22 - Dreamgirls

July 29- Jurassic Park (1993)

August 5- GOAT

August 12- Michael

Registration is available on the park's website.