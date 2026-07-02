Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
News

Actions

Movie Nights at Ralph Wilson Park begin July 8 along the Detroit Riverfront

Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, Detroit
WXYZ
Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, Detroit
Posted

(WXYZ) — If you want to catch a movie along the Detroit Riverfront, you can do it this summer at the new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting the six-week movie series at the DTE Foundation Summit inside the park.

It all kicks off on July 8, with people being able to arrive at 6 p.m. before the movie starts at 7 p.m.

People can bring blankets and snacks, and there will be food on-site available for purchase.

Parking is available along Jefferson Ave., Rosa Parks, Cabacier, and in the nearby Bagley Mobility Hub and Assembly garages.

The full schedule is below

  • July 8 - Hoppers
  • July 15- Jaws (1975)
  • July 22 - Dreamgirls
  • July 29- Jurassic Park (1993)
  • August 5- GOAT
  • August 12- Michael

Registration is available on the park's website.

About Us

DirecTV has removed WXYZ & WMYD – Here’s how to keep watching