Movie Nights at Ralph Wilson Park begin July 8 along the Detroit Riverfront

(WXYZ) — If you want to catch a movie along the Detroit Riverfront, you can do it this summer at the new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.
The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting the six-week movie series at the DTE Foundation Summit inside the park.
It all kicks off on July 8, with people being able to arrive at 6 p.m. before the movie starts at 7 p.m.
People can bring blankets and snacks, and there will be food on-site available for purchase.
Parking is available along Jefferson Ave., Rosa Parks, Cabacier, and in the nearby Bagley Mobility Hub and Assembly garages.
The full schedule is below
- July 8 - Hoppers
- July 15- Jaws (1975)
- July 22 - Dreamgirls
- July 29- Jurassic Park (1993)
- August 5- GOAT
- August 12- Michael