Movie Nights in the D returns to Campus Martius this summer; here's the schedule

(WXYZ) — This summer, you can take in an outdoor movie at Campus Martius Park as Movie Nights in the D returns starting in July.

The movie nights will take place every Friday night at Campus Martius, and people can bring their blankets or grab a chair to watch the movie.

Food will also be available for purchase, and people are encouraged to get there by 6 p.m. to secure their spot.

Below is the full schedule:

