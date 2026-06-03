Movie Nights in the D returns to Campus Martius this summer; here's the schedule

(WXYZ) — This summer, you can take in an outdoor movie at Campus Martius Park as Movie Nights in the D returns starting in July.
The movie nights will take place every Friday night at Campus Martius, and people can bring their blankets or grab a chair to watch the movie.
Food will also be available for purchase, and people are encouraged to get there by 6 p.m. to secure their spot.
Below is the full schedule:
- July 3 – National Treasure
- July 10 – Cars
- July 17 – Lilo and Stitch Live Action
- July 24 – A Minecraft Movie
- July 31 – Anaconda
- August 7 – Zootopia 2
- August 14 – Superman
- August 21 – KPop Demon Hunters
- August 28 – High School Musical