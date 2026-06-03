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Movie Nights in the D returns to Campus Martius this summer; here's the schedule

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Downtown Detroit Partnership
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(WXYZ) — This summer, you can take in an outdoor movie at Campus Martius Park as Movie Nights in the D returns starting in July.

The movie nights will take place every Friday night at Campus Martius, and people can bring their blankets or grab a chair to watch the movie.

Food will also be available for purchase, and people are encouraged to get there by 6 p.m. to secure their spot.

Below is the full schedule:

  • July 3 – National Treasure
  • July 10 – Cars 
  • July 17 – Lilo and Stitch Live Action 
  • July 24 – A Minecraft Movie
  • July 31 – Anaconda
  • August 7 – Zootopia 2
  • August 14 – Superman
  • August 21 – KPop Demon Hunters
  • August 28 – High School Musical

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