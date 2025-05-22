Movie nights, trivia and more: Here are summer events coming to Downtown Detroit parks

(WXYZ) — The Downtown Detroit Partnership announced plans for the summer throughout Downtown Detroit with hundreds of free events and experiences.

According to the DDP, many popular events like Movie Nights in the D, fitness classes, beach parties and more will return, as well as several new events.

The DDP operates 18 parks and public squares across Detroit, including Campus Martius, Cadillac Square, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park, Beacon Park, Paradise Valley Park and Plaza and more.

“Downtown Detroit’s parks are at the heart of how the city connects and grows,” said David Cowan, chief public spaces officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership. “Everything we produce is designed with intention—celebrating Detroit’s spirit, uniting people from all walks of life, and offering free, meaningful experiences. We welcome everyone to join us for the 2025 Summer in the Parks season.”

The Beach at Campus Martius is returning once again, and new this year will be CABANA 313. The CHALET 313 that was put in place for the winter season will stay up to be a summer hangout. There will be creative cocktails, happy hour specials, a 30-seat bar and 360-degree views of Downtown Detroit. People can expect live entertainment throughout the summer.

Another new event this year will bet "Tacos & Trivia Tuesdays" starting June 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Beach at Campus Martius.

One of the more popular events, Movie Nights in the D, will return but take place on Friday nights in 2025. The movies start at 7 p.m. at Campus Martius starting June 13 and going for the next 10 weeks.

Once a month on a Saturday, there will be a Saturday beach party at Campus Martius that will include tropical music, contest, beach giveaways and more.

Music & Markets will come to Beacon Park on June 21, July 26 and Aug. 23 featuring live entertainment and an open air market.

Here are some other events:



Campus Martius Kids Day - Select Sundays from July 13 through Oct. 5

Summer Sundays at Beacon Park - June 22, July 13, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14

Downtown Street Eats - Weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cadillac Square

Grand Circus Park Dog events

Grand Circus Park Bourbon Gardens - Thursdays starting July 10

Plus, there will be fitness events like pickleball at Beacon Park, yoga at several parks and more.