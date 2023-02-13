Moving lights in sky over metro Detroit are Starlink Satellites

(WXYZ) — Many 7 Action News viewers began reaching out to us on Sunday night about strange lights they saw in the sky.

Several were concerned, especially after the military shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron earlier in the day.

However, the object that people were seeing is not unidentified. It is the Starlink Satellites.

You can track the satellites on the website here, and they will likely be visible again on Monday night.

Look to the sky around 6:58 p.m. to 7:09 p.m. They move quickly from west to east, and will only be visible for about three minutes.

According to Space.com, Starlink is the name of the satellite network developed by SpaceX to provide low-cost internet to remote locations. SpaceX hopes to have as many as 42,000 satellites in the future.