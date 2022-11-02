MPSC launches portal to help customers save money on utility bills, learn about offerings

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission launched a new web page Wednesday to provide a centralized digital space for utility customers to locate information about programs and other offerings from MPSC-regulated electricity and natural gas suppliers.

MPSC’s Utility Program Portal makes information available to help customers better manage their energy use, save on their monthly utility bills and easily find information about financial assistance.

“Our Staff has gathered all of this information into a one-stop shop for savings and energy efficiency for both residential and business customers,” Commissioner Tremaine Phillips said. “Whether you’re looking to reduce your monthly bills, better manage your energy use or explore ways to support the expansion of renewable energy, the latest info from all of the rate-regulated energy providers statewide is now available with easy navigation and a few clicks on links.”

The new page also includes programs and customer education about various of energy matters, including energy assistance, renewable energy, EV’s and energy waste reduction tips, as well as financing information for energy efficiency and other energy improvement options for both homes and businesses.

For more information about MPSC’s new Utility Program Portal, click here.

https://www.michigan.gov/mpsc/consumer/utility-program-portal