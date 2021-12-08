MRLA asks community to support local hospitality industry with gift card purchases for the holidays

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) is calling on Michiganders to show their support towards the hospitality industry. Starting today, Michigan residents can purchase gift cards for local hotels and restaurants this holiday season through the “Give the Gift of Hospitality” initiative.

MRLA President & CEO Justin Winslow states in a press release, “Whether it was indoor dining closures, customer capacity restrictions, rising costs for ingredients and supplies or even staff shortages, restaurant and hotel operators have worked very hard to keep moving forward. We encourage patrons across the state to support these businesses and give the gift of hospitality this giving season.”

The MRLA says they recognize that gift cards are an easy purchase for the holiday season and allow the opportunity to give loved ones a chance to try something new or pick up the tab ahead of time at their favorite place.

To find a list of participating MRLA member restaurants and hotels, click here.

