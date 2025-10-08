MSP: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in early morning crash in Groveland Township

GROVELAND TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — One man is dead, and a driver has been hospitalized after a two-car crash in Groveland Township that happened early Wednesday morning.

We're told the crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Grange Hall and Tripp Road.

According to Michigan State Police, one driver was heading east on Tripp Road when they ran a stop sign, striking the door of another vehicle heading north.

The driver whose vehicle was struck, a 21-year-old Davisburg man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to the hospital with a possible broken ankle.

"The investigation into this crash is continuing by Metro North troopers," said First Lieutenant Mike Shaw. "We want to remind drivers to obey all traffic control devices, especially at intersections."