MSP: 1 dead after crashing into SMART bus, car sets on fire on NB M-39

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say one person is dead after crashing into a SMART Bus on the northbound lanes of M-39.

According to police, the scene investigation revealed that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing into the bus. The driver's car subsequently lit on fire.

The Southfield Fire Department arrived on scene to put the fire out. Inside they found the driver's body.

According to the driver of the SMART Bus, more than one car was seen speeding on the highway at the time of the crash leading him and police into believing that there was a possible race on the freeway.

The crash happened in the middle lanes of NB M-39 north of 8 Mile Rd.

At this time, the identity of the driver is unknown. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.