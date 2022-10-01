Watch Now
MSP: 2 dead after single vehicle head-on crash on EB 1-94 in St. Clair Shores

Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 10:56 AM, Oct 01, 2022
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning at 2:55 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Stephens Road in St. Claires Shores.

The driver of a Ford F-150, MSP says, was driving eastbound on I-94 when the driver gradually ran-off of the road.

The driver continued to drive up the embankment, striking the Stephens Road overpass support column head-on. After impact, the vehicle caught on fire and the two occupants were trapped inside. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Currently, it is unknown why the driver ran off of the road.

The investigation remains ongoing and MSP is awaiting autopsy results.

