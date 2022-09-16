MSP arrests Benton Harbor man following drug busts

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A Benton Harbor man is in custody following a series of drug busts late last month.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) conducted a pair of search warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30, confiscating 5.5 ounces of fentanyl, 7 ounces of crystal meth, 2.5 ounces of cocaine and an ounce of crack.

We’re told signs of drug trafficking were also discovered.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant against 51-year-old Willie Lark after a second search warrant was executed at a different address, according to MSP.

Troopers say investigators located Lark in Coloma Township on Thursday, Sept. 15 and placed him in custody, recovering more illegal drugs in his possession.

MSP says Lark was taken to Berrien County Jail pending charges for possession with intent to deliver the aforementioned substances.

Those with information related to drug trafficking involving Lark are encouraged to connect with detectives at 269-982-8664.

