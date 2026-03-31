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MSP: Body found on right shoulder of freeway, portion of NB Lodge closed

Police investigate after highway closed at NB M10 at 7 Mile
Police investigate after highway closed at NB M10 at 7 Mile
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DETROIT (WXYZ) — A portion of The Lodge has been closed after a body was found on the right shoulder of the freeway, the Michigan State Police tells us.

Watch footage of the police investigation with the freeway shut down

Police investigate after highway closed at NB M10 at 7 Mile

The body was found around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, on northbound M-10 between Seven and Eight Mile.

MSP said that they are working to identify the person and what led up to their death.

It is unclear how long the freeway will be closed for this investigation.

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