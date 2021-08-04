MSP: Carjacking suspect barricaded in Holly home

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Holly residents are asked to shelter in place as state and local police work to catch an alleged carjacking suspect who barricaded inside a home Tuesday evening.

The barricaded situation is happening on East Maple in the village of Holly.

Happening Now: Troopers and local officers are currently out on E Maple in the village of Holly on a barricaded gunman. This is the result of a pursuit of a car jacking suspect. The suspect ran into a home. We are asking homeowners in the area to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/YoWYktp843 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 4, 2021

Authorities say the suspect ran into a home. No further information was immediately made available.