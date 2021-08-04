Watch
MSP: Carjacking suspect barricaded in Holly home

Police lights
Posted at 8:36 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 20:46:35-04

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Holly residents are asked to shelter in place as state and local police work to catch an alleged carjacking suspect who barricaded inside a home Tuesday evening.

The barricaded situation is happening on East Maple in the village of Holly.

Authorities say the suspect ran into a home. No further information was immediately made available.

