MSP conducting targeted enforcement along I-94 across Michigan to start April

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police and other agencies will be conducting targeted enforcement along I-94 as part of the "Lake to Lake" initiative.

According to MSP, the agency will work with the Indiana State Police and Ontario Provincial Police from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 1.

The enforcement will include high-visibility patrols along I-94 in Indiana, continuing across Michigan to the Blue Water Bridge, as well as along Highway 401 from the Ambassador Bridge to Toronto.

In all, there will be more than 500 miles of enforcement.

“This effort represents the first joint international distracted driving enforcement operation in North America,” MSP Director Col. James F. Grady II said in a statement. “By coordinating enforcement efforts across state and provincial boundaries, participating agencies, including over 50 MSP troopers and motor carrier officers from the First, Second, Third and Fifth districts, aim to promote safer driving behaviors and reduce traffic crashes along one of the busiest transportation corridors in the Great Lakes region.”