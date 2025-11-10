MSP encouraging safe driving habits, providing tips during winter months

Winter's knocking, and Michigan State Police have one big message: slow down. We're spotlight that warning as we kick off Winter Hazards Awareness week.

I got to go to the MSP Skid Pad in Lansing for an inside look at how to safely recover while losing control on the ice. MSP is giving us all the tips and tricks to make sure we're prepared on the road.

Watch Carli's report in the video player below

MSP encouraging safe driving habits during winter months

In hopes of avoiding more crashes this winter, Michigan State Police are reminding drivers how to stay safe ahead of all the ice and show.

WXYZ

"It's coming," said First Lt. Michael Shaw, referring to winter.

F/Lt. Shaw said the most important thing to keep in mind is that weather doesn't cause crashes; drivers do.

“If you’re going way too fast or if you’re driving way too close to somebody else, that just amplifies the problems with the weather as it goes along," F/Lt. Shaw said.

The agency invited us out Monday to its Precision Drive Track to get some hands-on winter driving experience.

WXYZ

Sergeant Eddie Mazurski first showed us how it's done on the MSP skid pad.

“We’re talking about skid control and how to recover from a skid or what to do if you’re in a skid," Sgt. Mazurski said. “So, no break, no throttle, just steering through it.”

Then it was my turn. Sgt. Mazurski told me to start steering towards a white-striped cone, and I braked as I hit the skid out of instinct. I'm told that's something that a lot of people do.

“Yep, people have that instinct that they need to brake, but that just makes things worse," Sgt. Mazurski said. “So, when you’re catching it, you have to go fast for that hand over hand. As soon as you feel it start to go, you have to go right to that hand over hand, so just go as fast as you can.”

I eventually got the hang of it on my third attempt.

And Mazurski said you can do it too: just remember, drive slow, don't brake in a skid, turn into the skid with quick, hand-over-hand steering, and above all, don't panic.

Troopers told me it's up to us to do our part: slow down, stay alert and stay in control, so everyone makes it home safely this winter.

