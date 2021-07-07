Watch
MSP: I-275 closed for 'several hours' due to downed power lines

Posted at 5:16 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 17:58:35-04

(WXYZ) — I-275 in metro Detroit is expected to close for several hours because of multiple downed, live power lines, Michigan State Police said Wednesday afternoon.

All traffic in the area will be rerouted to I-96. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Additionally, I-275 and Grand River, going in both directions, has downed wires across the freeway. Traffic is currently at a standstill, police say.

The reroutes are below:

UPDATE: NB 275 is being routed off at 8 Mile Road. SB 275 is going to M5. WB 696 is closed to SB 275. You can still exit to M5. EB 96 is closed at 275.

