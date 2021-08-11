MSP investigating another road rage shooting along the Lodge freeway, no injuries reported

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Police are investigating another road rage shooting in Detroit. This incident happened on northbound M-10 (the Lodge) near Glendale.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect fired on the victim around 3:45 p.m. during the road rage incident. No other information was immediately made available on what initiated the interaction.

The freeway is now closed for the investigation. Troopers say the victim was not hit by any bullets. The suspect fled, and was last seen heading westbound on Davison from Rosa Parks.

