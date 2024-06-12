Watch Now
Suspect in custody after freeway shooting along I-275 in Huron Township

MSP tells us that no one was hurt from this incident.
Shooting reported along I-275 near Eureka Rd.
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jun 12, 2024

ROMULUS, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting on I-275 in Huron Township on Wednesday morning.

According to MSP, the shooting happened on northbound I-275 near Sibley Rd.

Police say the incident started from a road rage situation on the freeway, and the victim's car was struck twice by gunfire. No person was hit by gunfire, and the freeway was closed for a short period of time for an evidence sweep.

The suspect was in custody at Romulus police and the victim was also in their parking lot. Police recovered a pistol in the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect is a 28-year-old man from Delta, Ohio, and remains in custody.

Chopper 7 got video of the aftermath of the shooting. At this time, it's unclear whether or not the freeway will be closed for this incident

