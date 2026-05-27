MSP investigating report of freeway shooting; NB M-39 closed near Plymouth Road

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are investigating a reported shooting on the Southfield Freeway on Wednesday.

According to MSP, the calls came in around 1:29 p.m. about a freeway shooting on M-39 northbound near Plymouth Road.

We first received calls at 1:29 p.m. and are investigating a reported freeway shooting involving a vehicle on northbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway) near Plymouth Rd.



At this time, no injuries have been reported.



Northbound M-39 is currently shut down from Warren Rd to Joy Rd… pic.twitter.com/6WtBNztLWa — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) May 27, 2026

Police say no injuries have been reported, but northbound M-39 is currently shut down. The closure is from Warren Road to Joy Road as police investigate.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

