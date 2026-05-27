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MSP investigating report of freeway shooting; NB M-39 closed near Plymouth Road

Reported freeway shooting
WXYZ
Reported freeway shooting
Reported freeway shooting
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(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are investigating a reported shooting on the Southfield Freeway on Wednesday.

According to MSP, the calls came in around 1:29 p.m. about a freeway shooting on M-39 northbound near Plymouth Road.

Police say no injuries have been reported, but northbound M-39 is currently shut down. The closure is from Warren Road to Joy Road as police investigate.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

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