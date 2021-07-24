Watch
MSP investigating reported freeway shooting on I-696 near Telegraph

Police lights
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jul 24, 2021
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a possible freeway shooting on eastbound I-696 near Telegraph.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. Someone called 911 to say his car was hit by a stray bullet. The caller said he had seen two vehicles shooting at each other and his window had been shot out.

Trooper confirmed a bullet hole in his car.

No injuries have been reported.

