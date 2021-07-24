MSP investigating reported freeway shooting on I-696 near Telegraph

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a possible freeway shooting on eastbound I-696 near Telegraph.
The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. Someone called 911 to say his car was hit by a stray bullet. The caller said he had seen two vehicles shooting at each other and his window had been shot out.
Trooper confirmed a bullet hole in his car.
No injuries have been reported.
