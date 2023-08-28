MSP investigating reported road rage shooting on I-94

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police is investigating a reported road rage shooting that happened near I-94 and French this morning.

Police said around 2:25 a.m. they were informed that a victim of the possible shooting drove home after the incident.

When troopers arrived, they said the victim was intoxicated and couldn’t provide the area where the shooting happened. The 30-year-old victim was coming home from the bar when he was involved in a road rage incident, police say.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Road Rage/Shooting:

08/28 at 2:25 AM

Location:

I 94 and French

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call of a possible on I 94. Soon after they were informed that the victim was at an address on Lakewood in Detroit. 1/ pic.twitter.com/87ZEfHSJIi — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 28, 2023

Troopers are searching the freeway for evidence.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark sedan.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

