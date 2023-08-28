Watch Now
News

Actions

MSP investigating reported road rage shooting on I-94

Shooting investigation
MSP
Shooting investigation<br/>
Shooting investigation
Posted at 9:29 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 09:32:19-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police is investigating a reported road rage shooting that happened near I-94 and French this morning.

Police said around 2:25 a.m. they were informed that a victim of the possible shooting drove home after the incident.

When troopers arrived, they said the victim was intoxicated and couldn’t provide the area where the shooting happened. The 30-year-old victim was coming home from the bar when he was involved in a road rage incident, police say.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Troopers are searching the freeway for evidence.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark sedan.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV