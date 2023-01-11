MSP investigating reported road rage shooting on northbound M-39

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are investigating a shooting on northbound M-39 this morning.

Police said in a tweet that they believe a road rage incident led to a shooting around 6:40 a.m. when the victim was exiting M-39 to east I-96.

Road Rage leading to shooting 01/11/23 at 6:40 AM

LOCATION:

Northbound M-39 exit to eastbound I-96

SYNOPSIS:

Preliminary investigation, subject to change, revealed that the victim was northbound on M-39 exiting to east I-96 when there was a road rage dispute over a lane. 1/ pic.twitter.com/1TAdsBNDmY — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) January 11, 2023

Officials say the suspect tried to force the victim off the road before pulling alongside the vehicle and firing shots.

The victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times, but the driver was reportedly uninjured, according to police.

The M-39 ramp to east I-96 has reopened following a brief closure. Police say evidence was recovered during their investigation.

